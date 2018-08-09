

SAINT HELIER (dpa-AFX) - Gold producer Randgold Resources Limited (RRS.L, GOLD) Thursday reported that its second-quarter profit before income tax decreased to $74.34 million from last year's $150.16 million.



Profit attributable to equity shareholders declined to $51.97 million from $84.03 million a year ago. Earnings per share were $0.55, down from $0.89 a year ago.



Total revenues for the quarter were $283.66 million, down from $336.79 million last year.



Gold sales for the quarter decreased to $411.51 million from last year's $422.14 million.



Gold production was 313,302 ounces, down from 341,316 ounces in the prior-year period. However, average gold price received increased to $1,299 per ounce from $1,254 per ounce a year ago.



Looking ahead, Chief executive Mark Bristow said, 'We are still assessing its impact but at this stage we still believe that, given Kibali's strong performance, we are on track to be within the group production and cost guidance for 2018.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX