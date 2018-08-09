

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Derwent London plc (DLN.L) reported that its first-half IFRS profit before tax was 134.0 million pounds for the half year to 30 June 2018 compared to 145.8 million pounds, prior year. IFRS profit from operations was 142.3 million pounds against 154.5 million pounds for the half year to June 2017, the prior period benefitting from 19.1 million pounds of profits from disposals of investment properties. Earnings per share was 119.81 pence compared to 131.04 pence.



EPRA earnings, which exclude fair value movements and profits on disposals of investment properties, increased by 47.4% to 74.6 million pounds. EPRA basic earnings per share was 66.93 pence compared to 45.42 pence. Underlying earnings per share increased by 14.0% to 51.8 pence from 45.4 pence.



First-half gross property and other income increased to 122.3 million pounds from 99.4 million pounds, previous year, due mainly to an unusually high value of non-recurring property items; surrender premiums and rights of light/access payments from neighbouring property owners.



The Group has raised the interim dividend by 10.2%, taking it to 19.10 pence per share. It will be paid as a PID on 19 October 2018 to shareholders on the register as at 14 September 2018.



