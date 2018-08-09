INVISIO Communications AB (publ): INVISIO: Invitation to Q2 2018 conference call on August 17 at 11.00 CET

The conference call, which will be held in English, will begin with a presentation of the interim results followed by a Q&A session.The interim report will be announced the same day, August 17, 2018, at 8.30.To participate in the conference call, use the dial-in numbers below. Please dial in 5-10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to facilitate a timely start.Sweden: +46 (0)8 5033 6574Denmark: +45 35 15 80 49UK: +44 (0)330 336 9125Germany: +49 (0)69 2222 25574France: +33 (0)1 70 72 25 50Switzerland: +41 (0)22 567 5729Confirmation code: 6811110To follow the presentation via the web, please use this link:https://edge.media-server.com/m6/p/3m7wrqc2Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO CommunicationsMobile: + 45 53 72 77 22 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.comTina Dackemark Lawesson, Director Investor Relations & Corporate CommunicationsMobile: + 45 53 72 7733 | E-mail: tdl@invisio.comINVISIO develops and sells advanced communication systems with hearing protection that enable professionals in noisy and mission critical environments to communicate and work effectively. The company combines insights in acoustics and human hearing with broad engineering know-how in software, materials technology and interface, among others. Sales are primarily via a global network of partners and resellers, as well as from the headquarters in Copenhagen and the sales offices in the USA, France and Italy. INVISIO's registered office is in Stockholm, Sweden, and the company's share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

