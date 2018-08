LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BTG plc (BTG.L) said Thursday that PneumRx has received confirmation from the US Food and Drug Administration that the Premarket Approval application for its ELEVAIR Endobronchial Coil System for the treatment of people with severe emphysema is not approvable. This follows the FDA Advisory Panel's recommendation in June 2018 not to approve ELEVAIR.



BTG said it is reviewing options and will provide an update in due course.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX