

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's foreign trade balance turned to a surplus in June from a deficit in the previous year, as exports rose faster than imports, preliminary figures from Finland Customs Office showed Thursday.



The trade balance came in at a surplus of EUR 15.0 million in June versus a deficit of EUR 105 million in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports climbed by 4.0 percent and 2.0 percent, respectively in June from last year.



During the January to June period, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 735 million, down from EUR 1.1 billion in the same period of 2017.



