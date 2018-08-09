

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Real estate advisor Savills Plc. (SVS.L) reported Thursday that its first-half profit before income tax declined 18 percent to 26.7 million pounds from last year's 32.4 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share dropped to 13.8 pence from 16.1 pence last year.



Group underlying profit before tax was 42.4 million pounds, compared to 48.1 million pounds last year. Underlying basic earnings per share were 23.4 pence, compared to 25.7 pence a year ago.



Group revenue increased 2% to 727.8 million pounds from last year's 714.4 million euros. Revenues grew 5% in constant currency.



Further, the Board has declared an interim dividend of 4.8p per share, 3 percent higher than last year.



Looking ahead, the Board's expectations for the full year remain unchanged.



Jeremy Helsby, Group Chief Executive, said, 'We have a robust pipeline of activity for the second half, despite an environment of escalating political and economic uncertainty, and we continue to anticipate that our performance for the full year will be in line with the Board's expectations.'



