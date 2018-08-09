

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) reported that its first-half profit before tax attributable to equity holders declined 19 percent to 942 million pounds from last year's 1.16 billion pounds.



The company noted that the decline in profit was due to lower positive investment variance as a result of volatility in global financial markets in the first half of 2018. This included a loss of 90 million pounds, primarily from the LGC traded assets portfolio, reflecting market performance versus the company's long term economic assumptions.



Profit after tax also decreased 13 percent to 772 million pounds from 952 million pounds last year, while earnings per share fell 8 percent to 13.00 pence.



Earnings per share excluding mortality reserve release were 13.00 pence, compared to 14.19 pence per share last year.



Net release from continuing operations declined 2 percent from last year to 658 million pounds.



The Group's board has declared an interim dividend of 4.60 pence per share, compared to 4.30 pence per share in the year-ago period.



Looking ahead, Legal & General said it was confident it will see continuing momentum in the second half of 2018, and is on track to deliver a similar performance out to 2020 as that achieved in 2011-2015, where earnings per share grew by 10 percent per annum.



Legal & General also said it is well placed to grow further and take advantage of organic growth opportunities, bolt-on M&A, sourcing direct investments, and investing in its existing infrastructure.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX