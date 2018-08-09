Eyevensys Appoints New Board Member, Gerald Cagle

PARIS, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Eyevensys, a clinical stage biotech company developing non-viral gene therapies for ophthalmic diseases, today announced that Gerald (Jerry) Cagle, Ph.D., former Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer at Alcon Laboratories has joined its Board of Directors.

Dr. Cagle is a highly respected pharmaceutical executive with managerial, technical and business experience spanning almost 40 years. Dr. Cagle served in key leadership roles for Alcon Laboratories Inc., including positions in clinical research, regulatory affairs, and product development. During the last 13 years at Alcon, he held the position of Senior Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer, introducing a range of new products. Dr. Cagle holds 28 issued patents in both drug and device areas and has published numerous scientific articles. More recently, he has served on the Boards of several life sciences companies.

Dr. Patricia Zilliox, CEO of Eyevensys, stated: "I am excited to welcome Dr. Cagle to our Board of Directors. His extensive wealth of product development and industry experience will be key to leverage our unique EyeCET platform. We expect Jerry's expertise to be valuable as we further progress our lead product EYS606, currently in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the potential treatment of non-infectious uveitis (NIU)."

Dr. Gerald Cagle said: "I am delighted to join Eyevensys'Board and look forward to working with a strong team and unlock the potential of its pioneering ocular drug delivery technology.The EyeCET technology is a very promising approach to address the deficiencies of current therapies for the treatment of a range of eye diseases. I look forward to contributing to the preclinical and clinical development efforts."

About Eyevensys

Eyevensys is a private clinical stage biotechnology company developing its innovative EyeCET platform to enable the sustained intraocular production of therapeutic proteins to treat a range of sight threatening ophthalmic diseases.

Eyevensys' EyeCET gene therapy technology uses electroporation to deliver protein coding plasmids, which are safe and non-viral, into the ciliary muscle of the eye. This approach facilitates the sustained production of therapeutic proteins, localized within the ciliary muscle cells.

Eyevensys' lead product EYS606, consists of Eyevensys' proprietary electro-transfection injection system (ETIS) in combination with a plasmid encoding for the production of anti-TNFa, a cytokine that has been shown to play a pivotal role in mediating intraocular inflammation in non-infectious uveitis (NIU). EYS606 is currently in phase I/II clinical trial and has been granted an Orphan drug designation by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the treatment of NIU.

Eyevensys' vision is to use the EyeCET platform to develop a pipeline of therapeutic proteins to address major unfulfilled needs in the treatment of sight threatening ophthalmic diseases such as Retinitis Pigmentosa, early stage Geographic Atrophy, macular ischemia and other ocular diseases.

Eyevensys was founded in 2008. It is headquartered in Paris, France, and is funded by Boehringer Ingelheim Venture Fund, Bpifrance, CapDecisif, Inserm Transfert, and Pontifax.

For more information about Eyevensys please visit www.eyevensys.com

