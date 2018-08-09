AVS Verkehrssicherung Acquires KMK Projekts

KÜRTEN, Germany and RIGA, Latvia, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

AVS Verkehrssicherung expands its geographical footprint through the acquisition of KMK Projekts, a leading provider of traffic safety products and road marking in Latvia

AVS Verkehrssicherung has acquired KMK Projekts, a leading provider of traffic safety products and permanent road marking in Latvia. For AVS Verkehrssicherung, this transaction is a step into a growing market and will lead to beneficial synergies for both companies. The purchase price has not been disclosed.

Founded in 1994, KMK Projekts provides and installs crash barrier systems and offers horizontal road marking, on both urban roads and highways. In addition, KMK Projekts designs and plans permanent traffic flow and temporary traffic organization solutions. The Company's clients include both public authorities and municipalities as well as private companies and individuals. Headquarter in Riga, KMK Projekts is a member of Latvian road construction companies' association (Latvijas Celinieku Asociacija).

"We are excited about this strategic opportunity, which will allow us to enter the Latvian market," commented Dirk Schönauer, Managing Director at AVS Verkehrssicherung GmbH. "Combined, AVS Verkehrssicherung and KMK Projekts will offer local experience and in-depth market knowledge together with working capacity and the resources of a larger group to its valued clients."

