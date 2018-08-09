

BUCHAREST (dpa-AFX) - Romania's foreign trade gap narrowed in June from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the statistical office showed Thursday.



The trade deficit decreased to EUR 1.3 billion in June from EUR 1.4 billion in the corresponding month of 2017.



Both exports and imports surged by 16.2 percent and 11.7 percent, respectively in June from last year.



For the first six months of the year, the trade deficit was EUR 6.3 billion with exports rising 10.0 percent and imports increasing 9.7 percent from a year ago.



