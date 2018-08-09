

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate remained unchanged in July, data from the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs revealed Thursday.



The jobless rate held steady at seasonally adjusted 2.6 percent in July, in line with expectations.



On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate remained at 2.4 percent in July.



The number of unemployed dropped by 527 from the previous month to 106,052 in July.



The unemployment rate among youth aged between 15 and 24 rose to 2.1 percent from 1.9 percent in the previous month.



