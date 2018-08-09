

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus increased in June from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, preliminary figures from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 1.07 billion in June from EUR 0.95 billion in the corresponding month last year.



Both exports and imports and climbed by 8.9 percent and 8.4 percent, respectively in June from last year.



The share of EU member states was 81 percent in exports and 77 percent in imports.



During the January to June period, total trade surplus was EUR 4.29 billion, down from EUR 4.72 billion in the same period of 2017.



