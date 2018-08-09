

PRAG (dpa-AFX) - Czech consumer price inflation slowed in July, figures from the Czech Statistical Office showed Thursday.



Consumer price inflation eased to 2.3 percent in July, in line with expectations, from 2.6 percent in June.



Cost of goods advanced 1.6 percent and services cost climbed 3.5 percent in July. Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages remained flat and alcoholic beverages and tobacco rose 0.3 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear cost dropped 0.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.2 percent in July due to higher cost of 'recreation and culture'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX