

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's foreign trade surplus increased in June from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed Thursday.



The trade surplus rose to EUR 432.2 million in June from EUR 359.3 million in the corresponding month last year. The surplus also climbed from EUR 394.2 million in May.



Both exports and imports advanced by 10.7 percent and 10.1 percent, respectively in June from a year earlier.



