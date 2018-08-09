

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. (FUJIF.PK, FUJIY.PK) reported that its first quarter net income attributable to the company declined to 28.3 billion yen from 43.8 billion yen in the same quarter last year. Earnings per share were 65.62 yen versus 99.70 yen in the prior year.



Operating income was 36.9 billion yen, up from 34.1 billion yen in the previous year.



Revenue dropped to 564.9 billion yen from 571.5 billion yen in the prior year.



The company still expects net income attributable to the company to be 130 billion yen or 302.16 yen per share and revenue of 2.51 trillion yen for fiscal year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX