

Denmark's foreign trade surplus increased notably in June, as exports rose and imports fell, data from Statistics Denmark showed Thursday.



The seasonally adjusted trade surplus rose to DKK 7.4 billion in June from DKK 5.1 billion in May.



Exports advanced 3.5 percent month-over-moth in June, while imports dropped by 1.0 percent.



Shipments to EU countries grew 3.7 over the month and those to non-EU countries by 3.2 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the seasonally adjusted current account surplus rose to DKK 11.3 billion in June from DKK 10.4 billion in May.



