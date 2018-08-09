

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks were subdued on Thursday, as investors remained focused on the U.S.-China trade spate as well as the new U.S. sanctions on Russia, with the rouble hitting its lowest level in nearly two years.



The benchmark DAX was marginally lower at 12,632 in opening deals after closing 0.1 percent lower in the previous session.



Reinsurance giant Hannover rallied 2.3 percent and sportswear firm Adidas soared as much as 7.8 percent after confirming their full-year outlook.



TUI dropped more than 9 percent. The travel and tourism company backed guidance after reporting a drop in third-quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortization.



Copper producer Aurubis lost 3.5 percent after its second-quarter profit came in below expectations.



Industrial conglomerate ThyssenKrupp slid half a percent after it swung to a net loss in the third quarter.



Deutsche Telekom was little changed after its Q2 net profit halved, due mainly to a one-off expense related to a settlement.



Pharmaceutical group Merck KGaA tumbled 3.8 percent after its adjusted core earnings fell 13.7 percent in the second quarter.



