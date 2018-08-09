VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Ltd - VOF exits position in Ba Huan

9 August 2018

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited ("VOF")

LEI No.: 2138007UD8FBBVAX9469



VOF exits private equity position in Ba Huan JSC



Ho Chi Minh City - VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LSE: VOF), the flagship fund of VinaCapital (the 'Manager'), announces that it has reached an agreement with Ba Huan JSC, a Vietnamese poultry producer, to cease its investment, with all capital being returned to the fund.

In February 2018, VOF announced that it had invested USD32.5 million to acquire a significant minority stake in Ba Huan. Due to different interpretations of key terms by both parties, the Manager came to the conclusion that it would not be able to play a constructive role in helping Ba Huan grow as anticipated. The Manager has determined that it can better deploy capital in other opportunities.

About VinaCapital

Founded in 2003, VinaCapital is a leading investment and asset management firm headquartered in Vietnam, with a diversified portfolio of USD1.8 billion in assets under management. The firm has two closed-ended funds that trade on the London Stock Exchange: the VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited, which trades on the Main Market, and VinaLand Limited which trades on the AIM. VinaCapital also manages the Forum One - VCG Partners Vietnam Fund, one of Vietnam's largest open-ended UCITS-compliant funds, the Vietnam Equity Special Access Fund, numerous segregated accounts, and two domestic funds. VinaCapital also has joint ventures with Draper Fisher Jurvetson in venture capital, and Warburg Pincus in hospitality and lodging. VinaCapital's expertise spans a full range of asset classes including capital markets, private equity, real estate, venture capital, and fixed income.

VOF is managed by VinaCapital Fund Management Limited, an entity managed and regulated in Vietnam by the State Securities Commission of Vietnam, a member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions.

For more information about VOF, please visit https://vof.vinacapital.com.

