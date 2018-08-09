

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks fell modestly on Thursday as trade war fears as well as the U.S. announcement that it would impose new sanctions on Russia for its involvement in the attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal dented investor sentiment.



The Russian rouble sank to hover near its lowest level in nearly two years and the Turkish lira hit a fresh record low, reflecting rising geopolitical tensions.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was down 13 points or 0.24 percent at 5,488 in opening deals after losing 0.4 percent the previous day.



Among the prominent decliners, L'Oreal and Publicis Groupe fell over 1 percent.



