

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks fell on Thursday as a number of companies announced disappointing financial results, with travel firm TUI warning that a summer heatwave in northern Europe may dampen holiday demand.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was down 45 points or 0.57 percent at 7,732 after rising 0.8 percent on Wednesday.



TUI shares slumped nearly 9 percent.



Legal & General shares dropped 1.7 percent. The insurance, pension and investment group reported a 9 percent drop in first-half pre-tax profit as market volatility weighed on the performance of its investment portfolio.



Randgold Resources fell over 1 percent after its Q2 net profit declined 38 percent on lower revenue.



Real estate services provider Savills tumbled 5.3 percent after reporting a drop in half-year profit.



