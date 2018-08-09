Lubrizol Introduces Solsperse W300 Hyperdispersant For Water-Borne Construction Coatings

CLEVELAND, August 9, 2018 - The Lubrizol Corporation announces the commercial availability of Solsperse W300 water-borne hyperdispersant for use in performance coatings for building and construction applications.

Solsperse W300 is an APE-free polymeric dispersant, specifically recommended for the dispersion of inorganic pigments and fillers in highly-filled white roof coatings, waterproofing coatings and tint bases used in the building and construction market. Its broad compatibility with various resins and fillers gives formulators the flexibility to optimize and enhance final coating performance.

"Solsperse W300 provides formulators the freedom to enhance coating performance for critical roofing and waterproofing applications without the concern of compatibility, formula stability and dispersion efficiency," shares Pete Donati, segment manager, Lubrizol Performance Coatings.

Solsperse W300 delivers typical dispersant requirements such as excellent dispersion, colorant compatibility, opacity and stable viscosity. In addition, the unique chemistry of Solsperse W300 has less impact on film properties, especially water resistance, making it ideal for use in roofing and waterproofing coatings.

Solsperse W300 joins Solsperse W100, Solsperse W200 and Solsperse WV400 in the Solsperse W-Series of advanced water-borne dispersants. Each product in the Solsperse W-Series portfolio, which is designed to bring step-change dispersant performance, brings unique benefits for water-borne coatings.

About Lubrizol Performance Coatings

Lubrizol is a market-driven innovator of specialty chemicals that solve today's challenges in the paints and coatings, printing and packaging, paper and textiles, plastics and composites, and digital print markets. More than just a supplier, we are a collaborator with extensive experience in surface protection, dispersion, adhesion, and barrier properties that enables us to enhance the performance, simplicity, and sustainability benefits of our customers' products. With a commitment to collaboration, applied science, and demonstrated value, our team of experts is dedicated to exceeding customer expectations for both the simplest and toughest requirements. Count on Lubrizol to make the difference.

About The Lubrizol Corporation

The Lubrizol Corporation, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is a market-driven global company that combines complex, specialty chemicals to optimize the quality, performance and value of customers' products while reducing their environmental impact. It is a leader at combining market insights with chemistry and application capabilities to deliver valuable solutions to customers in the global transportation, industrial and consumer markets. Lubrizol improves lives by acting as an essential partner in our customers' success, delivering efficiency, reliability or wellness to their end users. Technologies include lubricant additives for engine oils, driveline and other transportation-related fluids, industrial lubricants, as well as additives for gasoline and diesel fuel. In addition, Lubrizol makes ingredients and additives for home care, personal care and skin care products and specialty materials encompassing polymer and coatings technologies, along with polymer-based pharmaceutical and medical device solutions.

With headquarters in Wickliffe, Ohio, Lubrizol owns and operates manufacturing facilities in 17 countries, as well as sales and technical offices around the world. Founded in 1928, Lubrizol has approximately 8,700 employees worldwide. Revenues for 2017 were $6.3 billion. For more information, visit Lubrizol.com.

