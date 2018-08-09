

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - BayWa AG (BYWG), a German wholesaler and retailer of industrial and agricultural goods, Thursday reported that its second-quarter net income attributable to shareholders grew to 25.9 million euros from 24.2 million euros last year.



Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT grew 13 percent to 73.1 million euros from 64.7 million euros last year.



Revenues for the quarter increased 5.6 percent to 4.47 billion euros from 4.24 billion euros a year ago.



First-half EBIT fell 56 percent to 32.1 million euros, while revenues grew 2.8 percent to 8.27 billion euros.



The drop in EBIT was mainly due to the fact that the majority of planned renewable energy plant sales will not be taking place until the second half of 2018, unlike last year



Looking ahead for the full year, the company maintained outlook for EBIT at prior year level, with slight upside potential, despite the earnings shortfall after six months.



