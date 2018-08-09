Sanditon Investment Trust Plc - Holding(s) in Company
PR Newswire
London, August 9
TR-1 (i) NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached
SANDITON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
|2. Reason for the notification
|State
Yes/No
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|YES
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments which may result in the
acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|Premier Fund Managers Limited
Guildford, UK
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)
|5. Date of the transaction (and date on which the threshold is crossed
or reached if different)
|08/08/2018
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|09/08/2018
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights through financial in-struments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)
|Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of voting rights of issuer vii
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached
|14.26%
|N/A
|14.26%
|50,000,000
|Position of previous notification (if
applicable)
|10.98%
|N/A
|10.98%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached viii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rights ix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)
|GB00BMPHJ807
|7,129,000
|14.26%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|7,129,000
|14.26%
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial instrument
|Expiration
date x
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xi
|Physical or cash
Settlement xii
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an "X")
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Name xv
|% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
|Premier Asset Management Group Plc
|Premier Asset Management Midco Ltd
|Premier Asset Management Holdings Ltd
|Premier Asset Management Limited
|Premier Investment Group Ltd
|Premier Fund Managers Ltd
|14.26%
|14.26%
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|N/A
|The number and % of voting rights held
|N/A
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|N/A
|11. Additional information xvi
|Place of completion
|PREMIER FUND MANAGERS LIMITED, GUILDFORD, UK
|Date of completion
|09/08/2018