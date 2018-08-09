

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks fell on Thursday, as investors remained focused on the U.S.-China trade spat as well as the new U.S. sanctions on Russia.



The Russian rouble sank to hover near its lowest level in nearly two years and the Turkish lira hit a fresh record low, reflecting rising geopolitical tensions.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index was down 0.15 percent at 389.09 in late opening deals after declining 0.2 percent on Wednesday.



The German DAX was marginally lower, France's CAC 40 index was moving down 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 was losing 0.6 percent.



Swiss staffing firm Adecco dropped 2.8 percent after its Q2 net profit fell to 170 million euros from 192 million euros last year.



Zurich Insurance gained half a percent. The company reported a 19 percent increase in first-half profit, helped by lower expenses and improved underwriting in its property and casualty business.



German reinsurance giant Hannover rallied 2.5 percent and sportswear firm Adidas soared as much as 8 percent after confirming their full-year outlook.



TUI lost 8 percent. The travel and tourism company backed guidance after reporting a drop in third-quarter underlying earnings before interest, tax and amortization.



Copper producer Aurubis gave up 4.4 percent after its second-quarter profit came in below expectations.



Pharmaceutical group Merck KGaA tumbled 3.1 percent in Frankfurt after its adjusted core earnings fell 13.7 percent in the second quarter.



Legal & General shares dropped 1.7 percent in London. The insurance, pension and investment group reported a 9 percent drop in first-half pre-tax profit as market volatility weighed on the performance of its investment portfolio.



Randgold Resources fell over 1 percent after its Q2 net profit declined 38 percent on lower revenue.



