RWTH Aachen Campus offers the worldwide unique program "Industry 4.0 Executive Education - Disruptive Innovation and Intrapreneurship", which addresses executives with the aim of developing and implementing innovative strategies for their companies. Access to the RWTH Aachen Campus and Silicon Valley provides participants with insights into the success stories and the pioneering spirit of both locations, which are intended to stimulate their own innovation projects within the company. The program consists of three modules: one attendance week each in Aachen (March 11 - March 15, 2019) and in Silicon Valley (September 9 - September 13, 2019) as well as an online course.



"The entrepreneurial innovative power of Silicon Valley is a great role model for us. The synergetic combination of agile hardware development and software innovation hub takes our program to a completely new level," says Prof. Günther Schuh, Managing Director of RWTH Aachen Campus GmbH. Prof. Raymond Levitt, Stanford School of Engineering and member of the Academic Advisory Board for the program, confirms the integration of Silicon Valley into the program and is enthusiastic about Aachen's hardware innovations: "The program is characterized by the complementary strengths of both locations. Aachen's 21st Century manufacturing ecosystem is world-class, with its comprehensive research expertise in the field of Industry 4.0, and the success of its real world applications such as the electric vehicles, StreetScooter and e.GO Life."



Further information and registration: http://ots.de/Ijro1l



Program contact: Dr. Mareike Neumann RWTH Aachen Campus GmbH Phone: 0049 241 80-27374 E-Mail: mareike.neumann@rwth-aachen.de



Press contact: Sonja Wiesner Head of Public Relations RWTH Aachen Campus GmbH Phone: +49 241 80-25794 E-mail: sonja.wiesner@rwth-aachen.de