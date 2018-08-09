

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China Automotive Systems Inc (CAAS) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $0.85 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $8.92 million, or $0.28 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.17 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.9% to $125.78 million from $117.66 million last year.



China Automotive Systems Inc earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $0.85 Mln. vs. $8.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $0.28 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.17 -Revenue (Q2): $125.78 Mln vs. $117.66 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: US$520 Mln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX