

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank said uncertainties related to global factors, notably the threat of protectionism remain prominent.



In the Economic Bulletin, released Thursday, the ECB said the risk of persistent heightened financial market volatility continues to warrant monitoring.



Nonetheless, the bank said risks surrounding the euro area growth outlook were broadly balanced.



At the July rate-setting meeting, the ECB left its interest rates unchanged and maintained the forward guidance on monetary stimulus.



The bank observed that uncertainty around the inflation outlook is receding. Looking ahead, bank said underlying inflation is forecast to pick up towards the end of the year and to increase gradually over the medium-term.



