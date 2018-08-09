

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices steadied on Thursday after steep losses in the previous session.



Brent crude futures were marginally higher at $72.29 a barrel after losing 3.3 percent on Wednesday as Chinese import figures showed a slowdown in demand and official data showed a smaller than expected drop in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



U.S. crude futures were down 16 cents or 0.24 percent at $66.78 a barrel after closing down 3.2 percent in the previous session as the first round of U.S. sanctions against Iran came into effect.



Tougher sanctions relating to oil exports will begin in November, but Iran's foreign minister has already declared that the Trump administration's attempt at preventing Iran from exporting crude oil has no chance of succeeding.



Amid intensifying trade tensions between the U.S. and China, investors remain worried about a further slowdown in Chinese demand.



China has slapped additional import tariffs of 25 percent on $16 billion worth of U.S. goods in retaliation for tariffs on China imposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.



