81% of consumers all around the world would like "electronic devices of the future" to make their lives easier. However, users have very different views on what artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, and digitalization should and shouldn't be allowed to do: 71% of global consumers think that electronic devices should only assist humans. These are the findings of the electronica trend Index 2018. 7,000 consumers in the USA, Asia and Europe were interviewed in a representative survey of the population by a market research institute on behalf of the world's leading trade fair and conference electronica.

Manufacturers are working at full speed with artificial intelligence and digital networking to build on the current success of smart electronics. The concept of voice control is clearly popular: Around 60% of consumers worldwide are in favor of electronic devices being able to engage in dialog with humans in future-along the lines of familiar voice-activated assistants such as Siri, Alexa, and Cortana. However, 17% of consumers all around the world strongly object to the concept of talking electronics.

What robots should and shouldn't be able to do

There is a consensus amongst consumers that digital assistants shouldn't be too "human-like": In response to the question regarding how future service robots should behave, 72% are in favor of robots with artificial intelligence remaining clearly recognizable as machines. The strongest advocates for this are Italians (78%) and US Americans (77%). However, even in Japan, which comparably has the lowest level of support, there is still a clear majority of 69% in favor.

Robots should learn autonomously

A global average of 72% of respondents are in favor of robots using artificial intelligence to learn autonomously and respond to new situations. The same percentage would like robots to provide decision-making support, although control should never be relinquished by humans.

"As the electronica Trend Index shows, consumers all around the world are thinking long and hard about the electronics of the future", says Falk Senger, Managing Director of Messe München and responsible for the world-leading trade fair electronica. "At electronica 2018, from November 13-16 in Munich, over 3,000 exhibitors from 50 countries will be demonstrating just how rapidly the world of smart electronics is developing."

