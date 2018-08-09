sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 09.08.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 594 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
09.08.2018 | 12:55
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, August 8

NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK INCOME AND GROWTH INVESTMENT TRUST PLC
5493003YBY59H9EJLJ16

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust
plc at close of business on 8 August 2018 were:

213.33p  Capital only (undiluted)
215.94p  Including current year income (undiluted) XD

Notes:

1.        Following the buyback of 26,859 ordinary shares on 07 August 2018,
the Company has 24,223,268 ordinary shares in issue excluding 8,710,664 shares
in treasury.

2.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.

© 2018 PR Newswire