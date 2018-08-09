Kaolin Market Size Worth $9.83 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 8.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The global kaolin market size is projected to reach USD 9.83 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period. Growth of ceramics and paints industries, owing to rapid infrastructural development, is anticipated to drive the market. Rising government spending in emerging economies such as India and China, has resulted in expansion of construction industry. This is expected to contribute toward an increased demand for kaolin.

Kaolin is extracted from open-pit mines. Ore processing consists of enhancing certain properties through chemical and thermal treatment, removing impurities, and engineering particle size and shape. Prices of kaolin are expected to have a significant impact on application industries. Key manufacturers are mining kaolin for use in rubber, plastics, and paper industries. Growth of rubber and paints and coatings industries is expected to further propel demand for kaolin over the forecast years.

Several regulations such as European Union (EU's) Regulation 1169/2011, U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA's) Food Labeling Guide, and India's Food Safety & Standards (Packaging and Labeling) make it mandatory to print food-related information on packaging. These regulations have promoted market expansion of paper-packaging materials. From marketing and branding perspective, it is very important for companies to print their logos and trademarks on packaging materials. This is expected to positively impact demand for kaolin in paper applications.

Increasing number of ceramic manufacturing companies in China has contributed to kaolin market growth over the past few years. This trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The Middle East is expected to be a potential market, owing to on-going and upcoming construction projects, which, in turn, is expected to augment product demand in near future. Economic slowdown in Europe has had a negative impact on regional manufacturing and construction industries. This may hamper product growth in the region over the forecast period.

Further Key Findings From the Report Suggest:

In terms of revenue, the ceramics application segment is anticipated to reach USD 3.82 billion by 2025

by 2025 The paper application segment is anticipated to continue dominating the market in terms of revenue in the forthcoming years. Ability of kaolin coating to add gloss, smoothness, brightness, opacity, and printability to paper is expected to bode well for the market

The U.S. kaolin market is anticipated to exceed USD 1.22 billion by 2025 owing to presence of various kaolin mines in the country

by 2025 owing to presence of various kaolin mines in the country The market for kaolin is competitive with presence of a number of multinational companies with wide product portfolios

Some of the key companies present in the market are LB Minerals s.r.o., BASF SE, Kaolin AD, AKW Ukrainian Kaolin Company, Sibelco N.V., KaMin LLC, and Thiele Kaolin Company

Market players are increasing prices of kaolin due to continued rise in labor, fuel, energy, and freight/logistics costs.

Grand View Research has segmented the global kaolin market on the basis of application and region:

Kaolin Application Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) Paper Ceramics Paint Fiber Glass Rubber Metakaolin Others

Kaolin Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany U.K. Russia Turkey Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Brazil Middle East & Africa UAE



