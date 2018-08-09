Asia's First Google Learning Center to be Located at "True Digital Park" in Thailand, the Largest Digital Innovation Hub in Southeast Asia that Fully Supports Digital Lifestyles

BANGKOK, Aug. 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Google announced partnership with True Digital Park, Southeast Asia's largest digital innovation hub, to help people and businesses in Thailand keep up with digital transformation to deliver sustainable success through digital capability. As a technology partner, Google brought support to fulfill True Digital Park with a complete ecosystem of a learning programs designed to embed digital innovation in digital marketing and entrepreneurs through collaborative trainings, workshops and networking activities. In addition, Google is establishing "Academy Bangkok -- A Google Space." When completed in late 2018, it will be Asia's first and the world's second center located at True Digital Park on Sukhumvit 101, Bangkok.

Mr. Ben King, Country Director, Google said that "Google's partnership with True Digital Park in Bangkok will provide Thai people with a good opportunity to build the skills and capabilities they need to stay ahead in the rapidly changing digital world and transform the way their businesses operate, driving change as individuals, in teams, or across the entire organization. Academy Bangkok -- A Google Space will serve as a training center for digital related knowledge. The center is designed to accommodate up to 200 participants at a time."

According to Dr. Kittinut Tikawan, President (Co) of True Corporation Plc., "The partnership with Google in establishing the Academy Bangkok -- A Google Space at True Digital Park originated from a mutual vision and commitment to promoting digital education and skills development among Thais to further support the country's business sector, resulting in boosting digital innovation to benefit both Thailand and the world. This will also support the Thai government's digital economy policy by developing and enhancing the country's competitiveness as well as supporting different economic sectors."

Mr. Thanasorn Jaidee, President of True Digital Park added, "The Academy Bangkok -- A Google Space was designed to be Google's first digital incubation center in Asia and the second in the world. Google's decision to set up its digital incubation center in Thailand offers Thais a tremendous opportunity to learn and improve their digital literacy and competencies, and to be more compatible with the fast-moving world of digital technologies through training programs and activities that will be launched jointly with True Digital Park. Additionally, this will help build a community that is fully equipped with the relevant knowledge, exchange of ideas, and inspiration that contributes to digital innovation. This, in turn, will emphasize True Digital Park as a global destination for the digitally savvy under the concept of Digital Lifestyle-Connecting Possibilities in a complete startup ecosystem."

Strategically located on thriving Sukhumvit Road, with direct access to BTS mass transit line via a skywalk, True Digital Park conveniently connects to all major business districts across uptown and downtown Bangkok as well as at easy access to Suvarnabhumi international airport. Academy Bangkok -- A Google Space will be located on the 6th floor of True Digital Park.