Donnerstag, 09.08.2018

19,665 Euro		-0,045
-0,23 %
WKN: 871028 ISIN: ES0130670112 Ticker-Symbol: ENA 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
IBEX-35
PR Newswire

International Endesa B.V. Publishes the Semi Annual Report of 2018

AMSTERDAM, August 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

International Endesa B.V. (IE BV) has published the half year report. During the first six months of 2018, IE BV earned a net income of EUR 0.36 milion, mainly due to its ordinary financial activities.

The Company performed the management and administration activities on its financial assets and liabilities, including ECP Programme, MTN Programme, intercompany loans, credit lines and financial derivatives. The half year report 2018 can be viewed and downloaded at the following link:

http://www.endesa.com/EN/ACCIONISTAS/RENTAFIJA/RENTAFIJA/estadosfinancieros

For more information please contact:

Fabio Marzocchi, Financial Manager, International Endesa B.V., Herengracht 471, 1017 BS Amsterdam, The Netherlands, fabio.marzocchi@enel.com

Tel: +31-(0)-20-521-8787
Fax: +31-(0)-20-521-8799


