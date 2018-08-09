Provides intuitive insights that visualize the business risk, improve product quality and optimize the customer experience

Eggplant, the provider of user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions, today announced the addition of Eggplant Release Insights to its Digital Automation Intelligence (DAI) Suite. The technology enhances Eggplant's market-leading automation capabilities, providing intuitive analytics and insights that help teams finally understand the impact on user satisfaction and business outcomes if they release another version of their product now. This helps accelerate the continuous delivery of applications and software and provides organizations with a competitive advantage.

Releasing new applications and software provides development teams with a wide array of technical data. However, organizations are missing out on a critical business opportunity by not collating this information, making decisions driven by experience rather than data. Eggplant Release Insights addresses this issue by providing an aggregate, visual summary of key information, enabling teams to immediately understand the business impact and take action. This allows teams to make data-backed decisions that improve the quality of each release and enhance the customer experience.

Eggplant Release Insights works in conjunction with Eggplant AI, providing an ever-expanding set of comprehensive predictors that determine the overall release quality. This creates an intuitive, real-time understanding of the release rating, enabling companies to fine-tune their testing and address any issues prior to release.

Predictors Include:

Bug Content Predictor: Predicts the expected number of undiscovered defects and assess all aspects of the build process.

Development Quality Predictor: Identifies the biggest risk factors within the release and assess their impact. The result is to assess the quality of the entire development process and identify the key risks that will impact quality.

Test Coverage Predictor: Using coverage data from regression and exploratory tests it provides an assessment of the level of coverage on the current product.

Usability Quality predictor: The UI under development is analyzed and a visual metric is generated of how usable and consistent the current release is.

Quotes and Commentary

"DevOps teams are drowning in data but, in this world of continuous everything, they lack the ability to easily predict outcomes and the effect on the business. Optimizing products to drive growth is essential for every organization and our "release rating" will provide teams with real time insights to immediately understand the quality and the impact on the user before release. This further cements Eggplant's leadership in deploying AI, machine learning, and analytics today to optimize the customer experience and accelerate the pace of DevOps."

Antony Edwards, CTO, Eggplant

