The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc

HEADING: Change in Director's Details

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14, the Board of The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc announces that Vicky Hastings will be appointed Non-Executive Director of Henderson European Focus Trust plc with effect from 1 September 2018.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

9 August 2018

Contact: Kelly Nice 020 3753 1000