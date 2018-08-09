Altus Strategies Plc: Bauxite Joint Venture Update

DIDCOT, UK / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2018 / Altus Strategies Plc (LSE: ALS) (TSX-V: ALTS), the Africa focused exploration project generator, provides an update on its 100% owned 372km2 Birsok and Mandoum bauxite project ("Birsok" or the "Project") in the Adamawa province of central Cameroon. The Birsok project is subject to a joint venture with ASX listed Canyon Resources Ltd ("Canyon") whereby Canyon can earn up to a 75% interest in the Project. Canyon has announced today that it has been granted three exploration licences in Cameroon, which include the Minim Martap bauxite project ("Minim Martap") located adjacent to Birsok.

Highlights:

Altus JV partner Canyon (CAY) awarded Minim Martap bauxite project in Cameroon

Minim Martap reported to host a substantial high-grade bauxite deposit

Canyon has the potential to develop a significant Direct Shipping Ore mining project

Existing port and rail infrastructure may significantly enhance project economics

Discussions underway with Canyon in respect of vending-in the Birsok joint venture

Altus currently holds 8M shares in Canyon

A link to Canyon's news release is here: https://www.asx.com.au/asxpdf/20180809/pdf/43x69v53y5w92j.pdf.

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted that our joint venture partner Canyon Resources has received an exploration licence for the potentially 'world class' Minim Martap bauxite project, located adjacent to the Birsok joint venture project in Cameroon. Altus and Canyon are now in discussions in respect of vending the joint venture into Canyon. As part of our original joint venture terms, Altus currently owns eight million shares in Canyon, which had a value of approximately A$1M as at the close of trading in Canyon's shares prior to their announcement.

Altus staked the strategically located Birsok project and cost-effectively advanced it, spending approximately US$140,000 on exploration. Canyon has subsequently completed two drill programmes at Birsok, which have successfully confirmed the presence of a number of high grade bauxite plateaux.

Today's news is a strong validation of our project generator business model. Birsok represents just one of 18 projects in our portfolio, which is diversified across six countries in Africa. We look forward to updating shareholders in due course."

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been read and approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 19 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and National Instrument 43-101 under the rules of the TSX.

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 until the release of this announcement.

