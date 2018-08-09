The "German Digital Dental Solutions Market, Forecast to 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The research service provides an overview of the digital dental solutions market (for the US and big five countries in Europe) and provides a 5-year forecast from 2016 to 2021.

The unique value of this study is that it provides insights gathered from more than 350 end-users, including dental practitioners and dental laboratory technicians. The segments include intraoral scanners, extraoral scanners, intraoral imaging, extraoral imaging, CAD/CAM Milling systems, and 3D printers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Overview Of The Digital Dental Solutions Market In Germany

3. Intraoral Scanners Market In Germany

4. Chairside Milling Systems Market In Germany

5. Digital Intraoral Imaging Market In Germany

6. Digital Extraoral Imaging Market In Germany

7. Extraoral Scanner Market In Germany

8. 3D Printers Market In Germany

9. Digital Dental Solutions Market In Dental Laboratories In Germany

10. Growth Opportunity

11. Conclusion

12. Appendix

Companies Featured:

Dentsply-Sirona

