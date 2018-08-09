

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) announced, for 2018, the company now expects consolidated revenues of $2.95-3.00 billion, compared to $2.93-3.03 billion previously, including a $27 million contribution from WordStream. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is now expected to be in the range of $337-345 million, raised from prior guidance of $330-340 million, reflecting a $7 million contribution from WordStream.



For the second-quarter, adjusted EBITDA totaled $85.6 million, compared to $83.7 million in the second quarter of 2017, up 2.3% year-over-year reflecting strong earnings growth at ReachLocal and continued operating efficiencies across publishing and corporate operations. Operating revenues were $730.8 million, compared to $774.5 million in the second quarter of 2017.



