

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.



The company's profit totaled $110.7 million, or $0.55 per share. This compares with $104.8 million, or $0.52 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.57 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.3% to $567.0 million from $586.4 million last year.



OGE Energy Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $110.7 Mln. vs. $104.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.55 vs. $0.52 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.57 -Revenue (Q2): $567.0 Mln vs. $586.4 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $1.90 to $2.05



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX