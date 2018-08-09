

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Viacom Inc. (VIAB) released earnings for third quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $511 million, or $1.27 per share. This compares with $680 million, or $1.69 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, Viacom Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $475 million or $1.18 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.6% to $3.24 billion from $3.36 billion last year.



Viacom Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $475 Mln. vs. $471 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.18 vs. $1.17 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.07 -Revenue (Q3): $3.24 Bln vs. $3.36 Bln last year.



