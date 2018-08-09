Astro Aerospace adds even more depth to its industry leading design team with the addition of Kasaero GmbH, who is currently working alongside Paterson Composites to build Astro's soon to be unveiled PassengerDrone Version 2.0 and CargoDrone Version 1.0 models

Astro Aerospace (OTCQB:ASDN), the company creating autonomous, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing) aerial vehicles and drones is excited to add to its design and development team, Kasaero GmbH.

Astro CEO Bruce Bent, "We are excited to have this amazing design team working with us, not only on enhancing our design for version 2, but also working with us for the certification process."

Kasaero is an aviation R&D company specializing in lightweight design, composite technology and certification. Kasaero was founded in 2008 and is based in Stuttgart, Germany. Since the beginning, Kasaero has been involved in innovative electric aviation projects including the NASA Green Flight Challenge entrant, e-Genius and Solar Flight's unique solar powered two-seater, and Sunseeker Duo. The Kasaero team combines extensive know-how of extreme lightweight manufacturing with experience in design analysis and the aircraft certification process. Kasaero has built up the composite prototype production for the Dornier Seastar amphibious aircraft in Canada and the EASA type-certified motorglider and small jet engine for M&D Flugzeugbau in Germany. Customers of Kasaero include small and medium-sized enterprises as well as the global players in the aerospace industry.

Karl Kaser (founder of Kasaero) says, "The Astro PassengerDrone is a new and innovative project, with a great technology at hand and an ingenious team. That's the way we like to work at Kasaero.

"The Astro PassengerDrone has the genes to become a major player in the drone world. At Kasaero we are used to combining our design and production knowledge with our certification knowledge for the benefit of a swift project progress. Our certification specialists are eager to enter into the relationship with Astro Aerospace in this new field of drone certification and operation, where guidelines are not yet known, and to contribute with our certification experience in the development of these new rules and regulations."

For more information on Kasaero please visit https://www.kasaero.de/en/

Rob Paterson of Paterson Composites states, "Karl Kaser and his team at Kasaero are bringing the design depth and experience Astro Aerospace needs to compete in this new drone market. Their combined experience in aircraft certification, engineering, problem solving and manufacturing make them an indispensable tool in our toolbox."

Astro Aerospace is the developer of the world's most advanced, autonomous, eVTOL (Electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing), and aerial vehicles.

Our mission is to make self-flying unmanned and manned vehicles available to anyone, at anytime, from anywhere, and to turn this new and exciting aircraft into a mainstream means of transportation.

Visit www.flyastro.com for more information.

For inquiries contact Mike@flyastro.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180809005192/en/

Contacts:

Astro Aerospace

Mike White

Mike@flyastro.com