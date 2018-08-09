

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece's consumer prices increased for the third straight month in July, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Thursday.



Consumer prices climbed 0.9 percent year-over-year in July, just below the 1.0 percent rise in June.



Prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages grew 1.5 percent annually in June and transport costs rose by 3.4 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped 2.5 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices fell 1.8 percent from June, when it rebounded by 1.0 percent.



Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices eased to 0.8 percent in July from 1.0 percent in the prior month.



Month-on-month, the HICP declined 1.4 percent, reversing a 0.9 percent rise in the prior month.



Separately, the statistical office revealed that industrial production growth eased to 1.2 percent in June from 1.7 percent in May.



Among sectors, mining and quarrying output grew the most by 7.4 percent annually in June, while manufacturing output registered a moderate increase of 0.9 percent.



Monthly, industrial production dropped a seasonally adjusted 0.9 percent from May, when it advanced by 1.0 percent.



Another report from the statistical office showed that the jobless rate dropped to 19.5 percent in May from 20.0 percent in April. A year ago, the rate was 21.7 percent.



