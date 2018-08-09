Infiniti Research, a world-renowned market intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their latest article on the biggest content marketing trends you should be following in 2018.

Content marketing is all about offering the user with truly pertinent and useful content rather than just pitching the products and services to them. It comprises of development and distribution of interesting content to attract and convert prospects into customers and customers into regular buyers. It has more to do with educating your audience so that they know, like, and trust you enough to do business with you. This marketing technique uses online channels such as podcasts, blogs, video, and social media sites as a medium to reach out to the target customer groups.

Content marketing has become a popular marketing technique and is evidently here to stay. With a huge number of marketers turning successful in brushing up their own strategies, 2018 will witness some thrilling content marketing trends. Also, with more content being created now than ever before, users can guess to see some fresh and innovative content from their favorite brands.

"As traditional marketing strategies are becoming less popular with the audience, forward-thinking marketers are on the lookout for newer and better strategies like content marketing to keep the customers hooked on," says an industry expert from Infiniti

Biggest content marketing trends you should be following in 2018:

IoT in content marketing: You can find IoT (Internet of Things) literally everywhere now. IoT provides great potential for brands to make their content a part of their audience's life. This is quite obvious in the way we network with devices and new technologies. Products like Siri, Google Home, and Alexa are increasingly turning into common names in households. These devices reply to customer queries promptly and even provide them with call-and-response content on the go. IoT is making it simpler for organizations to share content with a broader audience that doesn't want to be tied to a screen. To know more about our solutions , get in touch

