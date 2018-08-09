sprite-preloader
Forbes Ventures Plc - Notice of AGM

London, August 9

FORBES VENTURES

("Forbes" or the "Company")

Notice of Annual General Meeting

Forbes announces that notice has been sent convening an annual general meeting of the Company, to be held at 9.00am on 30 August 2018, at the Mayfair Hotel, Stratton Street, Mayfair, London W1J8LT.

The Directors of Forbes accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

Forbes Ventures
Peter Moss, Chairman
Rob Cooper, Chief Executive Officer
01625 568 767
020 3687 0498
NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl and Fungai Ndoro

020 7469 0930

