Neo Industrial Plc: Invitation to briefing of half year financial report of 2018 on Aug 15, 2018

NEO INDUSTRIAL PLC INVESTOR NEWS 9 August 2018 at 2:30 PM

Invitation to Neo Industrial's briefing of the 2018 Half-year financial report



Neo Industrial publishes its half year financial report for the period of 1.1.-30.6.2018 on Wednesday 15 August, 2018.

A briefing for investors, analysts and media will be arranged on the same day in Helsinki, Finland.



BRIEFING

Time: Wednesday 15 August, 2018 at 10 AM

Place: Pörssitalo, Börs-cabinet, Fabianinkatu 14, 00100 Helsinki

The briefing will be held in Finnish. Presentation materials can be found on the company website after the event. Participants are kindly requested to register in advance, latest on Monday 13 August at 4 PM.

Ralf Sohlström

Managing Director



Additional information and registration:

Communications Manager Riina Silvennoinen

info@neoindustrial.fi

Tel. +358 207 200 395

www.neoindustrial.fi/en

Neo Industrial's strategy is to invest mainly in industrial companies with similar synergic benefits. The aim of investments is with active ownership to develop the purchased companies and establish additional value. Returns are sought through both dividend flow and an increase in value. Neo Industrial's class B shares are listed on the main list of NASDAQ Helsinki Stock Exchange. Neo Industrial's business segment is Cable Industry.