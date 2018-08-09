

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L Brands, Inc. (LB) reported that its net sales for the four weeks ended August 4, 2018 rose to $849.7 million from $767.7 million in the same period last year. Comparable sales for the period were flat compared to the year-ago period.



For the 13 weeks ended August 4, 2018, net sales rose to $2.98 billion from $2.76 billion in the year-ago period. Comparable sales for the period rose 3 percent from last year.



Looking ahead, L Brands said it expects to report second-quarter earnings per share toward the high end of its previous guidance range of $0.30 to $0.35 per share.



