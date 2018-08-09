

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices increased for the third straight month in July, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



The consumer price index climbed 0.8 percent year-over-year in July, faster than the 0.4 percent rise in June.



Utility costs grew 5.4 percent annually in July and transport costs went up by 2.2 percent. Meanwhile, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 2.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices advanced 0.4 percent from June, when it edged up by 0.1 percent.



The EU measure of inflation or HICP, increased at a faster pace of 1.0 percent yearly in July, after a 0.7 percent stable rate of rise in June. Month-on-month, the HICP gained 0.4 percent.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX