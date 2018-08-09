

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $3.06 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $3.21 million, or $0.04 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $95.37 million from $96.23 million last year.



Overseas Shipholding Group earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $3.06 Mln. vs. $3.21 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.03 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $95.37 Mln vs. $96.23 Mln last year.



