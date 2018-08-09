

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's foreign trade deficit decreased in June from a year ago, as exports grew faster than imports, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Thursday.



The trade deficit narrowed to EUR 297.7 million in June from EUR 300.6 million in the corresponding month last year. In May, the shortfall was EUR 230.5 million.



Both exports and imports advanced by 10.7 percent and 7.9 percent, respectively in June from last year.



On a monthly basis, exports rose 4.2 percent in June, while imports dropped by 1.3 percent.



