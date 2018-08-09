

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Coca-Cola European Partners Plc (CCE) released a profit for second quarter that fell from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled Euro293 million, or Euro0.60 per share. This compares with Euro298 million, or Euro0.61 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.3% to Euro3.06 billion from Euro3.05 billion last year.



Coca-Cola European Partners Plc earnings at a glance:



